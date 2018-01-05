Firefighters warn about kitchen appliances after grill pan fire

Firefighters have warned about having kitchen appliances checked after a grill burst into flames.

Hindley crews attended a fire on Allscott Way in Ashton at around 2.45pm yesterday.

Firefighters were called after the grill caught fire and although flames were out on arrival, an engineer was still called to check out the appliance for any faults.

The crews fitted smoke alarms at the property. They have advised anyone with concerns about kitchen appliances to have them checked .

For information about kitchen safety visit www.manchesterfire.gov.uk/fire_safety_advice/fire_safety_advice/safety_in_kitchen