Firefighters' warning about smoke alarms after house is left damaged

Fire chiefs have stressed the importance of working smoke alarms after a home was left uninhabitable in Wigan following a blaze.

Crews were called out to a home in Hind Road, Marsh Green, just after 9.30am and found the bedroom well alight.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were able to bring the incident under control using hosereel jets.

Watch manager Carl Gleaves said the bedroom was left severely damaged though and smoke spread to the rest of the house, rendering it uninhabitable.

He added: "The occupants had left the house to do a number of jobs and it was their neighbours who actually alerted us.

"Smoke from the property had started to seep into their homes and set off their smoke alarms. But we don't believe there were any working alarms in the affected house itself."

An investigation will take place to determine the cause of the fire but it is believed to have developed due to an electrical fault.

Mr Gleaves said householders should be careful when plugging a number of electrical items into the same socket, as there were always a danger that it could be overloaded and eventually catch fire.

Residents are also being urged to always ensure doors remained closed, within properties when they leave, as this could prevent the spread of any resulting fire.