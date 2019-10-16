Five-year fall in unemployment across Wigan borough

Jobs bosses have hailed the latest labour market figures showing a five-year reduction in Wiganers claiming out-of-work benefits.



The newest statistics, released in August, showed there were 7,711 people needing assistance, a fall of nine per cent or 724 people on the total recorded five years

ago.

The data is now adjusted to take account of the impact Universal Credit has had on the figures covering jobseekers.

With North West employment rate also at a near record high and reductions both per quarter and per year on the number of people out of work in the region the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said the employment market was “good news” for Wigan.

And they highlighted the work going on.

Partnership manager for the borough Nicky Freaney said: “The Jobcentre Plus is working closely with Inspiring healthy lifestyles on opportunities in the leisure sector, delivering information sessions to give people more of an idea what those roles involve.

“There was also a workshop recently with the hospital trust on supporting potential candidates applying for the NHS and the feedback was so positive we’re hoping this will be a monthly workshop.

“We’re also doing work on Disability Confident looking at encouraging Wigan employers to think differently about disabled employees to take action to recruit, retain and develop workers who are disabled or who have long-term health conditions.”

The Jobcentre Plus also said it had been helping Thomas Cook employees affected by the travel giant’s collapse.