Flames engulf two cars and spread to Wigan house as fire breaks out in early hours

The fire, which started at 3.15am on Thursday, initially involved two cars, but spread to a garage and a house on Fleming Drive in Ashton.

Crews from several fire stations attended to tackle the blaze.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “At approximately 3.15am on Thursday, three fire engines from Wigan, Hindley and Leigh attended a fire on Fleming Drive, in Ashton-in-Makerfield.

“The fire involved two cars, which spread to the garage and an office of a nearby house.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used three hose reels and a positive pressure ventilation fan to extinguish the fire. Fire crews were in attendance for two hours.”

The cause of the fire has not yet been established.