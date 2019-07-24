Flooding causes temporary closure of Wigan gym

A popular gym has been closed after dramatic storms in the early hours caused flooding.



Firefighters from Wigan were called to JD Gyms, on Robin Retail Park, at 6.20am on Wednesday when water got into the building.

JD Gyms was closed on Wednesday morning. Pic: Google Street View

A spokesman said: "Due to the flash storm, the heavy rainfall that's come down has affected a commercial gym.

"We went to isolate their electrics. We were there for about 30 minutes. We made it safe.

"They have got to wait for an electrical engineer now to come and clear the system and reinstate it. They are not able to run their business until then."

Members of the gym were informed of the closure on its Facebook page.

A post said: "TEMPORARY CLOSURE: We have had a flood overnight. We won’t be able to open up until the water has been cleared away and all electrics have been checked. We will keep you posted. Apologies for the inconvenience. Thank you (Check back soon for updates)"