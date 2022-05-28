Floral tributes and balloons have been fixed to a lamppost on Spring Road, Kitt Green, where 21-year-old Charlie Brogan died in a road smash on the afternoon of Wednesday May 27.

Meanwhile traffic investigators are still trying to piece together the final moments of the young dad amid claims that he was struck by a car during an overtaking maneouvre which then drove off.

Floral tributes to Charlie Brogan on Spring Road

The road was sealed off for more than nine hours following the 2.50pm collision as police assessed the scene as news spread of the tragedy and tributes and sympathies poured in.

And officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses and further information about the collision.

Anyone with information, dash-cam footage, or who witnessed the incident should contact our Serious Collision Investigation Unit by calling 0161 856 4741 quoting incident 1724 of 25/05/2022.

