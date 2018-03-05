Follow famous footsteps at new Wigan drama school

The next generation of Wigan acting royalty is being invited to tread the boards at the borough’s newest drama school.

Youngsters hoping to follow in the footsteps of Sir Ian McKellen and Maxine Peake can take their first step into world of acting at the Stirling Academy.

Other news: Wigan training firm's funding blasted by MPs

The training centre, which runs classes for both youngsters and adults, began in Bolton 12 years ago under the control of actor Glen Mortimer, who still runs the company today. It also doubles as an acting agency, supplying its students to theatre, TV and film industries.

The Wigan sessions will be run by Wigan actress and Stirling alumnus Emma Dewhurst.

The 37-year-old, from Newtown, spoke about her eagerness to give young people incredible acting opportunities.

“It’s so exciting,” she said.

“It’s something that I’ve wanted to do for such a long time. I’m grateful to Glen for the opportunity.

“The academy has offered me so much in terms of a platform, it’s just great to give something back.”

She revealed how the sessions were a chance for her to flex her own creative skills.

“I write a lot of my own scripts, so I’m really looking forward to bringing those scripts to life by doing showcases throughout the year,” Emma said.

“I have links to industry professionals who can give young people the opportunity to put their work on camera.”

Emma also wanted to provide more chances to children with additional needs due to the difficulties they face in everyday life, let alone trying to break into the performing arts.

She said: “I do feel it’s quite important to give equal opportunities. I’m really big on inclusion.

“They face so many barriers everyday, and I always find drama to be a form of escapism. I think to be able to give everybody that same opportunity is great.”

The sessions start on March 8 and are open to any young Wiganers over the age of six. The first session will be free.

For more information, contact Emma on 07796 926648 or visit stirlingmanagement.co.uk.