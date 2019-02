Taken from the FSA website the hygiene ratings scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food. 5 – hygiene standards are very good, 4 – hygiene standards are good, 3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory, 2 – some improvement is necessary, 1 – major improvement is necessary, 0 – urgent improvement is required.

1. Haigh Hall School Lane, Haigh. FOUR STARS

2. Holiday Inn Express Martland Mill Lane, Wigan. FIVE STARS

3. Premier Inn Harrogate Street, Wigan. FOUR STARS

4. Kilhey Court Chorley Road, Standish. FOUR STARS

