Former Legion club is up for sale

A club formerly home to a branch of the Royal British Legion has been put up for sale.

The charity, which supports war veterans and their families, has announced it plans to sell the land on Earl Street, in Higher Ince.

The building on the site was once a Royal British Legion club.

But it closed more than 20 years ago and members found a new home elsewhere.

However, the Higher Ince branch was officially disbanded in 2008, leaving nearly 80 members without a group.

The building became Mr Earl’s Sports And Social Club in 1995, which continues to operate there.

A charity spokesman said: “The Royal British Legion club on this site ceased trading several years ago.

“We currently own a small property on the land which is rented to a commercial tenant (unrelated to the Legion), so we are seeking to sell the asset which will raise much-needed revenue for the charity to support veterans.”

The Higher Ince branch was formed immediately after the Second World War.

The club provided an important focal point for veterans’ social lives, while the branch also carried out important benevolent work.

But the club stopped trading more than 20 years ago and members found a new base at the nearby Ince Rose Bridge Sports And Social Club.

However, the branch had to fold in 2008 when there were not enough people interested in joining the committee.

Almost half of the members at that time were ex-servicemen in their 70s and 80s, with the remainder non-service affiliates.

It followed the demise of Orrell, Hindley and Platt Bridge branches.

The manager of Mr Earl’s told the Observer the club was continuing to operate and had a 99-year lease.

Ince councillor David Molyneux said he would be following the progress of the site.

He said: “It’s a long time since the Royal British Legion itself closed down and the branch transferred into Rose Bridge Sports And Social Club.

“Obviously we want to see the site used in a purposeful manner.”

He also expressed his hope that a bowling green on the site would be retained.

The Royal British Legion is now receiving representations regarding the site.