Former Wigan ambulance set to be demolished within weeks

Demolition work is due to start within weeks at Wigan’s former ambulance station.

The hub on Pottery Road had been home to the town’s ambulance staff since 1961, but shut two years ago and was boarded up.

Paramedics moved to a new state-of-the-art station on nearby Robin Park Road, where they are now based alongside firefighters.

The building was bought by Wigan Council, which secured permission to demolish it in 2017.

Work is now finally due to start.

There are plans for the site to become part of the regeneration project in the Wigan Pier Quarter.

Penny McGinty, assistant director of corporate contracts and assets at the council, said: “The former ambulance station is scheduled to be demolished in the coming weeks.

“Once complete, the site will be brought forward for sale and redevelopment in line with our economic vision and plans to regenerate the wider Wigan Pier quarter.”

A significant step was taken recently in the regeneration of the area.

The council announced The Old Courts would work alongside property developer Step Places to transform the historic Wigan Pier area into a new cultural hub.

The former industrial buildings which will be transformed include The Warehouse, The Orwell pub and the education centre.

A planning application is expected to be submitted imminently.