Former Wigan councillor accused of council tax dodge

A former Wigan councillor has appeared in court - accused of not paying his council tax bills.

Former Conservative and independent representative Gareth Fairhurst stood before Wigan magistrates this week facing a liability order for unpaid council tax and costs totalling £1,279.92.

It was adjourned for a contested hearing to be held at the same court on October 8.

Fairhurst, 46, of Littleton Grove, Standish, rose to prominence in the 1990s as an enterprising young businessman and was first elected as a Tory councillor for Wigan Central in 2004.

He later served as an independent in Standish.