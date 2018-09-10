Former Wigan Infirmary doctor is spared suspension

A former Wigan Infirmary doctor has been censured after concerns were raised regarding his professional performance.



But Dr Navtej Sathi, who used to work for Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundations Trust (WWL), has avoided a suspension after his performance was reviewed by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS).

Bosses at WWL first raised an issue with Dr Navtej Sathi’s clinical capabilities when he worked for the organisation between 2010 and 2014.

He was employed as a locum consultant in medicine and rheumatology at WWL before moving up to become a consultant acute physician and rheumatologist from January 2012 to October 2014.

Following a performance assessment, Dr Sathi was referred to the General Medical Council, as there were thought to be deficiencies in his professional attributes, the MPTS heard.

An investigation at the Wigan trust was said to have focused on the diagnosis of an inflammatory condition and his subsequent use of disease-modifying drugs.

But a fitness to practise panel was told that the GMC did not pursue the allegations and Dr Sathi later moved on to another post at Forth Valley Royal Infirmary, near Falkirk.

He was asked though to undertake a performance assessment, which comprised of a peer review and competence test.

The panel was told that his ability to maintain relationships with patients and his professional skills knowledge were judged to be acceptable.

But when it came to clinical management, assessment, record-keeping and his record of working with colleagues was found to be lacking.

Fifteen rheumatology cases were reviewed by an assessment team, said to be a standard caseload for the discipline.

And in a number of the examples, it was found Dr Sathi opted for reviews of patients, rather than beginning an indicated treatment.

The tribunal heard that this could have risked “detrimental outcomes” for his patients.

The review discovered that in 11 of the cases, examinations by Dr Sathi were found to be either incomplete or absent.

In seven cases his record-keeping was found to be deficient and a number of foundation year doctors, who had worked with the doctor, felt “unsupported” by him.

The panel ruled that allegations his professional performance in the areas of assessment, clinical management and record-keeping were all found to be unacceptable.

The same charge, in relation to working with colleagues, was not proved.

Ian Stern QC, on behalf of Dr Sathi though, said his client had an “unblemished history” and he had received no complaints from colleagues at Forth Valley.

Panel chairman Nicola Murphy, placing conditions on Dr Sathi’s registration, said it was accepted that the doctor had made a concerted effort to address his possible failings.

The doctor has not worked since his temporary contract at Forth Valley ended in 2017 and he is not said to be currently practising.