Four-year-old boy rushed to hospital after being hit by car outside Wigan school
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A child suffered a head injury after being hit by a car near a school.
The four-year-old boy collided with a vehicle outside Hope School, in Marus Bridge, at 3.40pm on Monday.
A North West Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed they were called to Highfield Grange Avenue, with an ambulance, response vehicle, advanced paramedic and air ambulance all attending.
The boy was taken to hospital for treatment to the head injury, which is not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
No arrests were made and police inquiries are ongoing.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.