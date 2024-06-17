Four-year-old boy rushed to hospital after being hit by car outside Wigan school

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A child suffered a head injury after being hit by a car near a school.

The four-year-old boy collided with a vehicle outside Hope School, in Marus Bridge, at 3.40pm on Monday.

A North West Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed they were called to Highfield Grange Avenue, with an ambulance, response vehicle, advanced paramedic and air ambulance all attending.

The boy was taken to hospital for treatment to the head injury, which is not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.