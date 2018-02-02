'Fox in the road' caused car crash, drink-driver claimed

A drink-driver rolled her car down an embankment after her passenger pulled on the handbrake to avoid a fox in the road, a court heard.

Stephanie Guest told police the male passenger had suddenly pulled the handbrake rather than see her silver MG collide with the wildlife in Ashton Road, Golborne, Wigan and Leigh magistrates were told.

Guest is said to have emerged unscathed from the crash, which happened at around 11.15pm on November 5.

But an officer in attendance noticed that her passenger had apparently hit his head and hurt his arm and required treatment by paramedics at the scene, the court heard.

She told a police officer that a “fox or something similar” had ran out in front of the car and her passenger had pulled the handbrake suddenly, causing her to briefly lose control and roll the car down the embankment.

The 20-year-old driver, of East Street, Ashton, was asked by an officer if she had been drinking, said prosecutor Katie Beattie.

And when she confirmed this, telling officers that she had drank a number of bacardi and colas earlier in the evening, police asked her to carry out a roadside breath test. She failed the procedure and was arrested.

Guest was briefly taken to hospital to be checked over and gave a sample of blood for analysis, the court was told.

Miss Beattie said this showed there was 101mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 80mg and she was later charged.

Guest, who it was confirmed has no previous criminal convictions or cautions, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

If she completes a drink-driving course then she should qualify for a 13-week reduction on her driving ban, she was told by magistrates.

She was also fined £80 with £85 costs, with a £30 victim surcharge.

In her own defence, she told magistrates: “I am really, really sorry. If I thought I was over the limit I would not have even attempted to drive.”