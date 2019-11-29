Free car parking scheme hits profits for Wigan Council

Wigan Council’s profits from car parking more than halved because of a plan to lure more shoppers into the flagging town centre.

Parking services in Wigan raised £158,000 in profit in 2018-19, according to Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government data.

This was 52 per cent less than the previous year, when it made £326,000.

All the profit made by the council last year came from on-street parking charges.

But off-street parking, such as local authority-run car parks, cost it £229,000.

The drop in profits made from parking in Wigan bucks the trend across England, where profits hit a record high of £936m. This was an increase of £63m from the previous year.

The council’s car parks in Wigan and Leigh town centres are free to use at weekends.

On November 14, the council re-launched its free after 3pm initiative, meaning that all local authority car parks are free of charge after 3pm on weekdays during the festive period.

Paul Barton, director of environment at Wigan Council, said: “We know that parking provision and an efficient road network are important to our residents after speaking with them as part of our Big Listening Project earlier this year.

“Providing free parking demonstrates our commitment to businesses and residents and recognises the importance of our town centres on the back of the changing landscape of high streets across the country.

“Any surplus revenue generated via our car parking is reinvested into improving our local environment.

“An extra £3.3m will also be invested in our road network over the next year which will help to keep our traffic flowing which is good news for our commuters and also helps improve the borough’s air quality.

“The money will be used to repair, re-surface and tackle traffic “pinch points” across the borough’s roads in order to provide an effective and sustainable network for all of our residents and visitors, this additional investment will also help us retain our status as a top performing borough for the quality of our highway maintenance.”

The national trend of seeing profits increase has been criticised as being a way of plugging budget gaps.

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA, said: “When it comes to parking charges, many councils see drivers as wallets on wheels.

“At a time when budgets are stretched, raking in parking fees seems to be a tool used to try and fill the councils’ coffers.

“Some of the incomes are eyewatering, so drivers want to see that cash reinvested in local roads to eliminate potholes and poor road markings.”

Transport research charity the RAC Foundation said profits could be overstated in some areas, as costs such as interest payments are not included.

But Steve Gooding, the foundation’s director, said: “What will surprise drivers is that even as parking income soars, the amount of money being spent on routine road maintenance by councils has been in reverse.”

David Renard, transport spokesman for the Local Government Association, said councils were on the side of motorists and shoppers, and that parking policies aim to make sure there are spaces available for residents, high streets are kept vibrant and traffic is kept moving.

He added: “Any income raised through on-street parking charges and fines is spent on running parking services, and any surplus is only spent on essential transport projects, such as filling potholes, supporting concessionary bus fares to help reduce congestion and other local transport projects that benefit high streets and local economies.”

The council with the highest profit last year was Westminster, which made £69m from parking charges.