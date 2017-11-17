Free parking spaces for parcel customers

The construction of Wigan’s new bus station is causing some inconvenience but none more so than for people picking up parcels from the sorting office.

The Royal Mail depot in Hallgate is one of the busiest in the North West and in the run-up to Christmas, queues of people regularly snake up the road.

In the past customers have parked their cars on Hallgate or nipped but because of the restrictions along the street to accommodate some temporary bus stops, customers are struggling to find places to leave their cars.

There are double yellow lines directly outside the delivery office on Hallgate while the temporary bus stops are in place, with no waiting at any time.

Motorists are not allowed to park on the temporary bus stops as this will cause congestion and road safety hazards and parking meters have been disabled. As a result they risk receiving a penalty charge notice.

To alleviate some of the frustration for motorists, the council has decided to introduce some free short-stay spaces at Mona Street car park close to the Royal Mail delivery office in Hallgate.

Free parking will be available for up to 20 minutes from 8am to 6pm Monday to Saturday, with no return in two hours.

Emma Barton, assistant director for economy and regeneration, said: “We hope the extra short stay spaces at Mona Street car park will be useful to people when they just need a few minutes to collect parcels from the delivery office.

“We thank people for their patience during the bus station regeneration which once completed will create a fantastic new facility for the town.”