Fresh appeal to find violent trio who hospitalised Wigan shop worker

Police have released CCTV images in a fresh appeal to find three men who left a shop worker unconscious after a violent assault in Wigan.



Shortly before 8.20pm on Thursday, February 8, police were called to reports of an assault on Wigan Road in Bryn.

CCTV from McColls

At around 8pm, a man walked in to McColls and asked for cigarettes from the cashier.

He tried to make a contactless card payment for over the maximum spend and was challenged about the card by the cashier.

The man then snatched the cigarettes and fled. The shop worker ran after him but once outside the man punched him before two other offenders armed with a crowbar approached and attacked him too.

The offenders fled in a dark coloured Audi in the direction of Ashton, leaving the employee unconscious on the ground.

CCTV from McColls

The victim, who is in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he was treated for his injuries which included broken bones and bruising.

Officers have released CCTV images and are appealing to anyone with information.

DC Brian Johnston, of GMP’s Wigan borough, said: “This was a horrific attack on an innocent man who was subjected to awful levels of violence for challenging a thief in his place of work.

“No-one should be assaulted or left in hospital after doing their job and we have now released CCTV images.

“If you have any information that could assist our enquiries then I urge you to contact police.

“Did you see three men acting suspiciously? Did you see a dark coloured Audi on the streets? If so, please get in touch as your information could prove vital to our investigation.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number 1860 of 08/02/2018, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.