Friends rally to raise funds for hero's mum after he drowned saving her life

Friends and colleagues are pulling together to help a devastated mum whose son drowned as he saved her life.



Sam Ord was visiting her 24-year-old son Ross Parker in Dorset when the tragedy happened while they walked along a beach on Saturday, November 3.

As they crossed a small channel, Sam’s legs were hit by a wave, causing her to fall into the water.

Ross held her down to stop her getting washed away, but another wave hit them, pushing Sam towards the beach and Ross into the sea.

A search and rescue operation was launched, but sadly his body was found the following day.

The former Lowton High School pupil had only moved from Leigh to Dorset in September and was working as a barman.

His death came as a massive shock to his mother, who still lives in Leigh, and her friends and colleagues are rallying around to support her.

Sam works in the personal injury department for Stephensons Solicitors, based at Wigan Investment Centre, and a fund-raising campaign is under way there.

It started with a cake sale organised by her colleagues, which raised more than £500.

Now, Red Pepper Cafe, which is based at the centre, has pledged to donate 10p every time someone buys a slice of toast for the next four weeks.

Around 50 slices are sold on an average day, but staff say this doubled as the initiative started yesterday, with customers keen to show their support.

Some people have also made donations without buying toast, while cafe workers will boost the fund by giving their tips.

Sam is a regular customer at the cafe and owner Pat Brown wanted to do something to help after hearing what had happened to her son.

She said: “People want to support her. People have been coming down just to put money in the box.

“It’s heartbreaking. I can’t imagine what she is going through.”

Sam’s colleagues at Stephensons are continuing to raise money, with a day of activities planned for Friday, November 29.

Melissa Burrows, who also works on the personal injury team, said: “Sam has worked here for over 13 years and everyone in the department is really close to her. Some people have worked with her for years. We want to do everything we can to help.”

They will have a raffle, tombola and football card, with a host of prizes donated by individuals and businesses in Wigan.

Melissa said: “Everyone in the department is doing a lot. They are bringing a lot for the fund-raising and over £500 on cakes is really good.

“It’s not just people in the department. We put something on social media for donations for the raffle and we have had so many donations from businesses. It’s been overwhelming to have so many donations.”

Money raised will go towards the cost of a funeral for Ross, with extra funds then given to the coastguard which searched for him.

More than £4,000 has also been donated to an online appeal to cover the funeral costs.

Ben Harrison, who set up the fund-raiser, wrote online: “Thank you to every single one of you who has donated. Likewise, it has been a pleasure to see all of the kind words come flooding in.

“Ross was a remarkable person and will be missed by many. May he rest in peace. We love you Ross, life will certainly not be the same without you.”

A funeral for Ross will be held at 1pm on Monday at Howe Bridge Crematorium, with people asked to wear something related to Manchester City FC, Green Bay Packers or wrestling. Flowers are welcome, along with donations to the coastguard.

Donations to the online appeal can still be made at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/in-memory-of-ross-parker.

Anyone wishing to give a prize to the fund-raising campaign by Sam’s colleagues is asked to take items to Wigan Investment Centre.