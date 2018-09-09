Fund-raiser launched in memory of brother of Wigan Warriors star Sarginson

A fund-raising campaign has been launched in memory of Adam Sarginson, brother of Wigan Warriors centre Dan Sarginson.



Adam, 23, died last weekend. The circumstances of his death are unclear.

A Go Fund Me page has now been launched in memory of the man who "touched so many lives," with proceeds going towards mental health and cancer research charities.

A short statement on the online fund-raising page reads: "This page has been set up as a tribute to Adam Sarginson who was taken too young from his loving family and friends.



"Adam was the most kind, considerate jovial young man, always striving to help others and succeed in life. He touched so many peoples lives and lit up a room when he entered it.



"Adam ran regular fundraising events for charity during his short but full life. Adams family and friends will be able to donate using this page in memory of Adam."

On his own social media account, Dan Sarginson wrote: "Mental health and cancer research were the two charities close to my little brothers heart, if anyone would like to kindly donate... Aswell thank you to everyone for your kind messages and gestures through the hardest week me and my family will ever go through. I have nothing but love for you all."

Dan Sarginson

Earlier this year Dan spoke about how Adam - a DJ and radio presenter - helped him develop as a player.



“I was really driven as a kid,” said Sarginson. “My little brother likes to tell people about all the times I’d drag him out in the garden before school to practice passing.”

A Warriors statement said Sarginson and his family ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult time.

The fund-raiser can be donated to at gofundme.com/in-loving-memory-of-adam-sarginson