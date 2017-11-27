Funding cut in Facebook posts row

An opposition councillor is crowd-funding a children’s party after being stripped of his right to give money to local schemes following a string of Facebook posts.

Coun Steve Jones, an independent representative for Bryn ward, was given the Brighter Borough funding sanction after Wigan Council claimed he may have brought the town hall into disrepute.

Coun Jones wrote online defamatory comments about the local authority’s chief executive Donna Hall.

However, he has criticised the way the town hall has handled this by offering a meeting, saying he believes it should be dealt with through the standards committee.

The town hall says local groups or individuals can still access Coun Jones’s Brighter Borough even though he cannot dole it out himself.

Coun Jones said: “I’m fine with the emails the council sent to me in response to my Facebook posts, I knew they would do that.

“What I’m not fine with is the fact that this complaint has not been sent on to standards and I’ve not been given a date for the hearing. I’m entitled to defend myself at a standards committee hearing.

“They’ve asked me to come in for a meeting but that’s not the procedure. I’m not interested in meetings behind closed doors and I’m not happy about the complaint either. As an opposition councillor I’m allowed to ask questions.

“If Brighter Borough is going to be used as a threat where if you speak out you don’t get it then they can keep it. I work for the people, not the officers of Wigan Council.”

Brendan Whitworth, assistant director for legal and monitoring officer at Wigan Council, said: “We have suspended Councillor Jones’s ability to support

Brighter Borough applications following a complaint regarding a breach of the protocol on member/officer relations, which is in line with the funding guidelines.”

Coun Jones and the town hall are also at loggerheads over an online appeal for public help funding a children’s Christmas party at Ashton Leisure Centre.

Mr Whitworth said: “According to our records, the children’s Christmas party has not been applied for through Brighter Borough, however, as Councillor Jones has been advised, residents can still seek access to the suspended fund while the complaint is resolved.”

However, Coun Jones said he was about to apply for the funding as he wanted to make sure that all the details were in place before approaching the council, which he says is common procedure for putting a community event on.

The event will involve youngsters spending time in the pool and enjoying games in the sports hall.