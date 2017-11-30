Fundraiser for teen in cancer battle

A Westhoughton teenager who has recently started his battle with leukaemia is hosting a charity event to raise money for his treatment.

Bobby Lowe was enjoying his life as a normal 18-year-old, recently passing his driving test and working hard on his second year of his electrician apprenticeship with PJ Electricals before receiving the devastating news that he had been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

Bobby’s auntie Donna Shackleton and fundraising committee member Kathy Meadows are hosting the day at the Rosehill Tavern in Westhoughton at noon on Saturday to help him through the difficult times ahead as he begins chemotherapy treatment at The Christie.

Kathy said: “He’s been so positive over the last three weeks about everything. He is so strong, he’s been so positive it is unbelievable.”