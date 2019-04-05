Funeral date set for Wigan tot Hollie Ashurst

Mourners are asked to wear pink as they say goodbye to tragic tot Hollie Ashurst.

Her mother Leanne has announced a funeral will be held on Wednesday, April 17 at Howe Bridge Crematorium in Atherton.

Other news: Wigan group in call for ban on chicks in schools



A horse and carriage will take 14-month-old Hollie around Tyldesley, before heading to the crematorium for the service.

People should arrive at the crematorium by 11.15am, with the funeral due to start at 11.30am.

Women are asked to wear a pink blouse or top for the funeral, while men can wear a pink tie.

Details of a wake have yet to be confirmed.

A total of £2,350 has been donated to an online fund-raising page set up by friends of Leanne's to pay for Hollie's funeral.

Read more: Friends rally to pay Wigan tot Hollie’s funeral costs



Little Hollie died on Friday, March 1 at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, sparking a murder investigation.

Police had been informed by medical staff that Hollie was being taken to hospital with head injuries on Thursday, February 28.

The family’s home on Fleming Court, Shevington was searched by police, while flowers and soft toys were left outside in tribute to the tot.

In a moving statement released via the police, Leanne said: “Hollie was my dream come true. She was such a bright, smiley, happy little girl and was everyone’s ray of sunshine.

“Hollie brightened everyone’s day and was an inspiration and never unhappy.

“Fly high my princess with your other loved ones and sweet dreams my baby girl, I will always love you.”

Hollie’s father Daniel Ashurst, 32, was charged with her murder and is currently remanded in custody until a hearing on May 17 at Manchester Crown Court. A trial is expected to take place in October.