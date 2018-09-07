Funeral held for tragic dad Lee

The funeral took place yesterday (Thursday) of popular dad-of-one Lee Campbell, who tragically died last month.

An inquest has been opened into the death of Lee, 32, who was found dead on Saturday, August 18, in a field at the rear of Hassness Close in Worsley Mesnes.

The tragic ending to the search for Lee, who had been reported missing, prompted an outpouring of grief. It was a double heartache for the family as his sister Phillipa died in a road traffic incident nine years ago.

A service was held at St Paul’s Church, Goose Green followed by internment in a family grave at the churchyard.

Since Lee’s death, his family have urged for more help for mental illness sufferers.