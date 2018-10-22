Funeral held for tragic Wigan dad

Grieving family said their goodbyes today to a Wigan man whose death sparked a murder probe.

Lee Christy died last month, several days after he was attacked at the Bear’s Paw in Hindley town centre.

A man has since been charged with killing the 45-year-old dad of one.

His funeral took place at Ince Parish Church at 1pm, followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium.

Mr Christy was taken to hospital with a critical injury after the incident on Market Street on the evening of September 15.

Despite medics’ best efforts to save him, he lost his battle for life the following Tuesday.

In a statement issued through the police, Mr Christy’s family wrote: “Lee was a well-loved father, son and brother.

“He was a good friend to many, a happy-go-lucky guy who loved a pint, and a selfless man who would give you his last penny.

“He is going to be sorely missed by his daughter Leah, his mother Olive, Benny, his sister Julie, and four brothers Darren, David, Stewart, Andrew, and brother-in-law Phil. His family would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support at this difficult time.”

Leah added: “Dad, my heart is broken into a million pieces. The thing that hurts me the most is that I will never get to see you grow old, you’ll never see me turn 18, help me to pick my first car or walk me down the aisle. But most importantly, you’ll never see your grandchildren come into the world.

“I will always cherish the three phone calls a day that would always end with, ‘I love you Leah, stay safe’. I would just like to say a massive thank you for being the best dad that I could have ever asked for. You’ve done me so proud.”

Derek Bentham, 46, of Smithwood Avenue, Hindley, has been accused of Mr Christy’s murder. Currently remanded in custody, he is next due to appear before a Manchester judge on November 16.