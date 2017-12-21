Fury as yobs trash festive decorations

Heartless yobs who destroyed children’s letters to Santa in an appalling attack on a community’s Christmas decorations have been blasted.

Hindley elected representative Coun Jim Talbot led the chorus of condemnation after the mindless vandalism on Saturday afternoon.

The offenders damaged a letterbox containing youngsters’ Christmas wishlists before ripping up the pieces of paper and scattering them around the display.

They also damaged and stole figures from a Nativity scene next to the tree and wrecked a set of lights.

The incident is a kick in the teeth for ward councillors and residents who created the festive scene on the edge of the market square on Morris Street using Brighter Borough donations and gifts of money from the public, with two community groups also chipping in.

Coun Talbot said: “It just defies any logic why someone would want to rip up children’s letters to Santa and throw them around the place.

“The figure of the donkey has gone from the Nativity and others were scattered around. They were very heavy so they’ve obviously come with a screwdriver.

“It’s just very upsetting and soul-destroying. We’ve brought the community together to do this for Christmas and this happens.

“The whole community is up in arms and the people of Hindley will not accept this.”

Coun Talbot thinks the vandalism took place between 3pm and 5pm on December 16 and residents and councillors were on the scene that evening to try to repair the damage.

Wigan Council combed CCTV footage of the area but was unfortunately unable to find images of the incident.

The town hall now hopes fixing a camera to the tree will deter any further damage.

News of the vandalism prompted a wave of anger on social media.

Martin Horton wrote on Facebook: “Unbelievable! If they find out who has done it they should be named and shamed! Absolutely disgusting!”

Wigan Council is urging anyone with information about the incident to contact police on 101.