Fury over M6 slip road closure

A decision to close a slip road on the M6 could lead to more traffic coming through the already-congested roads of local villages.

Signs have appeared on two access routes off Mill Lane, in Charnock Richard, which lead to Welcome Break services, announcing they are to be closed to motorists from July.

But mystery surrounds who has put up the signs and who has authorised the move.

Historically both the access routes had no entry signs but for many years motorists have used the motorway services as an unofficial junction to get on and off the M6.

Now, following the closures, commuters will have to go to either junction 27 for Standish or junction 28 for Leyland, bringing thousands more vehicles through Standish, Wrightington and Coppull.

One notice states: “From July 2018 this road will have no public access. Automatic bollard system will be in operation.”

Another says: “Private road. This is not a public access road. This road is due to close, please find an alternative route.”

Motorists want to know how the decision to close the slip roads has come about and who is responsible.

One angry resident of Adlington, aged 71, said: “This is a really useful junction in both directions of the M6. It makes no sense to close it.

“It takes all the pressure off Leyland and Standish. The businesses on the services must get a lot of trade from it as well, because residents in the area have practically no other shops.”

Local MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle has previously called for a new junction at the services in Charnock Richard to alleviate traffic at the two junctions on either side.

Another resident John Mantas said: “If ever evidence were needed to demonstrate a lack of joined-up thinking in this country, it is provided by the recent signs indicating the closure of the shortcut to and from the M6 via the Charnock Richard Services.

"Despite the local councils supporting the development of tens of thousands of new homes in the area, no new access to M6 has been provided. I am sure however the residents of Coppull, Wrightington and Standish will be delighted to accommodate the literally hundreds of thousands of additional car, van and lorry journeys through their villages, which will result from this closure.”