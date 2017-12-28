Gadgets: 5 of the best blenders

We look at 5 of the best blenders

Kenwood Blend Xtract 3 in 1 BL237 Blender - White, www.currys.co.uk, £29.99

With a compact design that fits easily on your kitchen counter, the Kenwood Xtract 3 in 1 Blender is perfect for creating smoothies, soups and sauces in moments. So that you can make a variety of mixes, the Xtract Blender includes a 1 litre goblet for larger blends, a 450 ml jug with a travel lid for drinks on the go, and a small mill for chopping spices, herbs, nuts and coffee beans.

NINJA Nutri Ninja Slim QB3001 Blender - Red, www.currys.co.uk, £49.99

Create delicious and nutritious smoothies in just moments with the Ninja Nutri Ninja Slim QB3001 Blender in red. This 700 W blender will cut through large chunks of food easily and will even crush ice, thanks to a powerful Pro Extractor blade.

KitchenAid Artisan Power Plus Blender, Black, www.johnlewis.com, £649.99

Boasting speed, power and convenience inside a timeless design, the Artisan Power Plus Blender from KitchenAid is the key to fast and healthy cooking, without compromise. Effortlessly blend your recipes using one of the three automatic programmes - smoothies, juices or soups. Each option has a unique range of varying speeds to suit your desired consistency, and it even comes with a self-cleaning setting to save you the trouble.

Ambiano Retro Space Saving Blender, www.aldi.co.uk, £ 9.99

Complete your student kitchen with this unique space-saving retro design, combining performance with practicality. Perfect for soups, smoothies, sauces and crushed ice.

Sage by Heston Blumenthal - ‘The Boss’ blender BBL910UK, www.debenhams.com, £400

Now it’s easy to create everything from scratch, green smoothies to hot soup, from sorbets to hummus and nut butters to flour. ‘The Boss’ features a high velocity prokinetix blade and bowl system that pulverises virtually any combination of ingredients. Creating up to 50% smaller particles than traditional blending, this super fine texture creates a smoother mouth feel than anything traditional blenders have been able to achieve.