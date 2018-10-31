GALLERY: Is this the scariest house in Wigan? Take a look inside ...

One family has pulled out all the stops to create one of the spookiest Halloween experiences in Wigan.

Grave stones, guillotines, ghouls and more can all be found at the home of Pete and Alex Aspinall, in Goose Green.

And so dedicated is Pete to making it a Halloween to remember, that he even took a week off work to decorate the house and garden.

“It’s just different, isn’t it?” the dad-of-three said.

“It’s for the kids really. We have family come around on Halloween and we always get trick or treaters.

“We get fantastic feedback. Everyone always asks me if I’m decorating for Halloween again.”

Pete even uses a whopping 320 bin bags to black out the hall, stairs and landing.