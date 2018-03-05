Gallery: Wigan’s most wanted criminals

Three domestic abuse suspects and two people wanted for a string of shopliftings were today branded Wigan’s most wanted.

Appeals for information that would track down these five fugitives from justice were made by the police.

Matthew Donelan, 30, is wanted for domestic abuse-related crimes of burglary and the breach of non-molestation order. He hails from Tydlesley, but has links to both Wigan and Leigh. Officers have warned people not to approach him, but call police immediately.

Shaun William Eacott, 28, from Leigh, is wanted for a domestic abuse-related crime of malicious communications.

And Ince 53-year-old Neville Hitchen is wanted for the domestic abuse-related crime of criminal damage. He is known to frequent both the Wigan and Leigh areas.

Meanwhile Alysha Marie Clayton, 28, is wanted for eight shoplifting offences. She habituates the Wigan area.

And Luke John Paul Smith, 27, from Leigh, is wanted for eight shoplifting thefts and one count of public disorder. He is known to frequent both Wigan and Leigh.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of any of these suspects is asked to contact police on 101 or the freephone Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555111.