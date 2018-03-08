Gardening: 5 of the best gifts for gardeners

We look at 5 of the best gifts for gardeners

Gardeners Tea Break Hand Essentials, www.smartgiftsolutions.co.uk, £19.95

Cactus print.

The perfect gardener’s tea mug for a much needed cuppa, armed with a nail-brush, hand cream and exfoliating hand wash. The ceramic mug is both dishwasher and microwave safe.

Enamel Mug Crazy Plant Lady, www.annabeljames.co.uk, £8.95

This enamel mug is perfect for carrying around the garden and keeps your hands warm on cold days. Use at home, in the garden, allotment, beach or picnic.

Perfect for plant addicts everywhere, this super-stylish enamel-style mug has a timeless feel, but the on-trend graphics bring it right up to date.

And this lush and leafy design is right up to the minute in the style stakes, reflecting the continuing trend for all things tropical.

Lightweight and virtually unbreakable - made from stainless steel with a tough powder enamel coating.

Tropical Leaf Outdoor Cushion, www.wyevalegardencentres.co.uk, £12.50

Give them the gift of style with this lovely tropical leaf cushion. Inspired by the monstrous Swiss Cheese Plant, this cushion will look great in any outdoor seating area during the summer months.

Bloomingville Pacific Jade Decorative Cactus Set of 2, www.beaumonde.co.uk, £37.00

Bloomingville set of two decorative Cactus objects, made of porcelain and decorated in green glaze. Works alone or in a group of object and vases.

Cactus Print, www.oflifeandlemons.co.uk, £14.50

This charming cactus print features illustrations of nine different types of cactus.

Not only is this stylish print the perfect fit for this years succulent trend it is also informative as the Latin name for each type appears under the respective cactus image.

This contemporary cactus print is sure to look stunning wherever it is hung.