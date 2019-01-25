Get reading at Wigan's little red house of books

Bookworms looking for reading material have a new place to look for a good page-turner after a miniature library was put on a Wigan street.

The little red bookhouse which has appeared on an old tree stump in Whitley is the brainchild of resident Mandy Dunbar.

She heard about a similar movement to install tiny treasure troves of reading material across America and was so charmed by the idea she immediately wanted to bring it to the borough.

As there was the remains of a tree near her home she asked permission from the council to use the stump and quickly got approval.

She says the small wooden building, placed on St Clement’s Road, has already proved something of a hit with literature-loving neighbours and passers-by.

Mandy said: “The Little Free Library movement started in America. Somebody shared a video about it on Facebook and I thought it would be a really lovely thing to do here. We also had a tree stump outside the house so I thought it would be a nice place to put one.

“I e-mailed the council under the Wigan Deal and they set up an agreement.

“We’ve got books for grown-ups on one side and children’s books on the other.

“It’s been really well used so far. We’re on a walking route to the local primary school and there’s usually a small group of them gathered around it at about 3.45 in the afternoon.

“A lot of people walk their dogs round here too so they’ve been using it. People slow down as they are driving past to have a look at it.

“We’ve had some really nice feedback. People have said on Facebook that it’s a lovely idea and people say they are pleased to see something going back into the community.

“Reading is such a fabulous escape when you can enter any world you want. It’s about trying to get that same access to books for everybody else. It also looks lovely because it’s really cute.”

Mandy, who works at the University of Central Lancashire in its employment-based learning setup, says she has been topping up the bookhouse with volumes on an almost-daily basis.

The idea is people will bring unwanted reads to the little wooden house as well as take them away.

The house is smartly kitted out with Perspex glass doors to keep the contents safe from any inclement weather.

Mandy says she hopes other Wiganers will be encouraged to create similar bookhouses.

She said: “It would be lovely to see them popping up all over the borough.”

The concept also has the full backing of the local authority.

Coun Nazia Rehman, cabinet member for resources, finance and transformation at Wigan Council, said: “Promoting reading to a young audience is all about capturing their imagination and I’m sure Mandy’s little library will encourage everyone to pick up a book and get reading.

“We were delighted to offer our support to Mandy with Wigan borough’s first Little Free Library.”

Mandy has registered the St Clement’s Road bookhouse with the international movement and more information is available at https://littlefreelibrary.org