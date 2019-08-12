Girlfriend of murdered Billy Livesley announces son's birth

The girlfriend of 21-year-old murder victim Billy Livesley has given birth to their son.

Leah Galvin announced the arrival of their "gorgeous baby boy" on social media on Sunday afternoon.

He has been named Billy Junior in honour of the father he will never meet.

In a Facebook post, Leah said: "Well after all this wait Billy Junior has finally made an appearance I’ll reply to all my messages when I’m at home settled. I have no words to describe the love I’m feeling right now. Best gift anyone could leave Billy Livesley Thankyou for blessing me with your gorgeous baby boy, I’ll forever love him always."

Leah was with her partner of two-and-a-half years when he was hit over the head with a metal bar on a car park on Bickershaw Lane, Abram, on December 28.

Billy, from Platt Bridge, was rushed to hospital by ambulance, but his injuries were so serious that he died the following day.

Thousands of people turned out to say goodbye at his funeral earlier this year, with a massive procession bringing Platt Bridge to a standstill.

Just three weeks ago, David Connors, 26, was given a life sentence, with a minimum term of 17 years, after being convicted of murdering Billy.

