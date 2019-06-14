Gloves are on as green-fingered residents urged to enter In Bloom challenge

With just over a week to go before the deadline closes for this year’s In Bloom entries, residents are being encouraged to make it another year to remember.

Volunteers have been recognised for their efforts in recent years with borough gardens landing many prestigious prizes.

Wigan Borough in Bloom won the prestigious Gold Award and Best in Category in North West in Bloom 2015 and also scooped the hotly-contested Gold Award and Best in Category two years later.

There are a host of opportunities for green-fingered enthusiasts to get involved in, whether that’s the Incredible Edible competition in which residents are encouraged to grow their own fruit, vegetables and herbs or the Best Hanging Basket and Container Garden.

An In Bloom Garden Competition Group organise the competition and judge gardens on behalf of Wigan Council. Awards available this year are gold, silver-gilt, silver and bronze. There are also Best Overall category winners for individuals, communities and juniors which are chosen from the gold winning gardens.

The closing date for entries this year is noon on Monday June 24 with judging starting on July 8.

Help is available to those who sign up with council workers able to visit gardens and seeds available on request. There is also a specially organised networking event for people to find out about Incredible Edible on Wednesday June 19 from 6.30pm to 8pm at The Edge.

If you are interested in taking part in this year’s competitions or setting up your own group, e-mail: inbloom@wigan.gov.uk or ring Tracey Williams on 01942 486578. To fill in an application form and enter the garden competition visit wigan.gov.uk/gardencompetition