Golf day for brave Lucy set to return

The father of a young Wigan sepsis victim is hoping kind-hearted golfers will once again turn out in force to support his fund-raising day.



The sixth memorial event for former St Patrick’s RC Primary School and St John Fisher RC High School pupil Lucy Davies takes place at a course on the Wirral in September.

Dad Chris is hoping as many as 70 golfers will take to the fairways and is also looking for businesses to sponsor holes and provide raffle and auction prizes.

Lucy died aged just 12 in 2014 after contracting sepsis following a courageous battle with leukaemia.

The golf events raise money for Ward 84 at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, with efforts since her sad death so far raising an incredible £15,000 to help other poorly youngsters.

Chris said: “Through the heartache I feel as though I’m doing something positive for sick children.

“Lucy had been a vibrant intelligent little girl until she was so adversely affected by leukaemia.

“She was rushed to the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital where an emergency operation was carried out to stop a bleed on Lucy’s brain.

“This was successful and for the following two years Lucy was treated with care and compassion by Ward 84 with various treatments including chemotherapy.

“Lucy made good progress but unfortunately her immune system was affected, and she sadly passed away as a result of sepsis in July 2014.

“Since then I have held the event in Lucy’s memory. The money raised on the day will help Ward 84 to continue its excellent work with seriously-ill children.

“Perhaps more of them will be cured and fewer parents will have to endure the terrible experience I had. I still struggle to believe what happened to my beautiful daughter.”

The 2018 golf day will be at Leasowe Golf Club on September 13, with participants enjoying bacon rolls, tea and coffee on arrival.

Play then begins at 1pm and lasts all afternoon, with a carvery, presentation and fund-raising events taking place from 6pm.

Chris organises the annual event at various courses around the region and this year took the charity drive to Spain, where a couple who own a driving range put on a golf day which raised £1,400.

To enter or find out more about the 2018 golf day, visit www.lucydaviescharityevent.co.uk.