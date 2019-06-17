Good result for Wigan football club as it gets new kit

A Wigan walking football club found the back of the net after a supermarket giant paid for its new kit.

Wigan Walkers FC will be looking the part for less during the upcoming season after getting the strips from the community operation at Asda at Robin Park.

To underline its ongoing commitment to the walking footballers the supermarket is also sponsoring the club.

Asda Wigan’s community champion Charlene Frodsham travelled to the Powerleague Soccerdome near the DW Stadium to present the kits, which come in an array of colours, to the players.

Walking football is an increasingly-popular version of the beautiful game for those aged over 50 which keeps older players involved in the sport by banning running.