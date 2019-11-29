Good samaritan pulls driver from crashed car, who then fled

A good samaritan pulled a driver from a car after it landed on its side - but she fled before the emergency services arrived.

The Fiat 500 crashed on Pool Street, in Poolstock, shortly after 2am on Thursday.

A man living nearby heard a woman screaming and went outside to help.

He said: “First thing I smelt was petrol and I knew I had to get this girl out of the car.

“It was on the driver side so I tried smashing the windscreen, which didn’t work, so I tried opening the boot which luckily opened.

“I think the young girl was in so much shock as she wouldn’t move, so I grabbed her and pulled her as hard as I could. Dragging her over the seats and through the boot yelling, ‘we are gonna burn’.

“By this time several people had arrived on scene and I asked one of them to call the police. By this point, as I was shook, I turned to see the girl had walked off. I’m still very shook up.”

Crews from Wigan fire station attended to make the vehicle safe, while police officers arranged for it to be recovered.

An investigation has been launched into the incident and anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.