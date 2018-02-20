Graphic novel funding success for Wigan artist and writer

A Wigan-born writer and artist will finally see his graphic novel about an iconic band published after a crowd-funding campaign was successful.

Brian Gorman’s work New Dawn Fades about Joy Division will hit the shelves in April after supporters raised £2,000 through website Indiegogo.

Dozens of people chipped in to make the book a reality and will now receive perks including signed copies of the book, their names being included in the story and their likenesses being immortalised in the artwork, depending on how much money they gave.

A delighted Brian said: "I’m over the moon. I was determined that we would get it done as quickly as possible. We needed a crowdfunder to raise funds to cover the printing costs, as well as design, distribution, and marketing."

Brian wrote much of New Dawn Fades around 10 years ago but disagreements with publishers prevented the project being finished, with the author instead channelling his work into a successful stage play of the same name.

Brian is still drawing pages for the book and New Dawn Fades will also include behind-the-scenes photographs and an introduction by Mick Middles who interviewed the band. Find out more at www.invisiblesix.co.uk/