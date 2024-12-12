Gratitude and burgers: How small Wigan businesses are making a big difference at The Brick

In a heartwarming display of community spirit, local Wigan businesses are coming together to support The Brick, a charity dedicated to helping the most vulnerable in the community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the most beloved initiatives comes from Michelle and Paul of Tommy’s Burger Van, located on Challenge Way, Wigan. Every Wednesday, the duo has delivered enough fresh, piping-hot burgers, hot dogs, and chips to feed around 40 residents at The Brick. Their generosity has turned Wednesdays into a weekly highlight, eagerly anticipated by residents and staff alike.

Tommy Tomlinson, the heart behind the burger van, shared his personal reason for giving back: "The reason I want to help is because I can relate to the struggles of these people in many ways. Although I've never been homeless, I am an ex 15-year drug addict, and now I am 16 years free. I know what it's like to have nothing and how grateful I was to be given something small by a kind gesture. Sometimes we run out of choices and options when we are in a vulnerable way. Not all are drug or alcohol dependent; some are victims of bad choices and unfortunate circumstances.I'm a firm believer that if you have enough, then give. If you have more than enough, then give more. Each person has a different story and different circumstances. We all have to remember that we are only one bad decision or wage packet from being in that position. It's only a small token of goodwill once a week, and we are happy to do it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the generosity doesn't stop with Tommy’s Burger Van. Another local hero, Rachel Walsh, owner of Ev-ily, a Wigan-based balloon décor and event styling business, filled The Brick’s Day Centre with colourful Christmas balloons, creating a festive atmosphere for residents to enjoy. Her thoughtful contribution brought joy and warmth to a space that serves as a safe haven for many in need.

Balloons at The Brick

Reflecting on her decision to support The Brick, Rachel said: "I have lived and worked in Wigan all my life, and The Brick is the one name that comes up when it comes to giving back to the community. I believe The Brick is an incredible organisation filling a gap Wigan hasn’t had before by empowering people to rebuild their lives with dignity. The work is so impactful and truly inspiring. I want to do what I can to support such a worthwhile cause. Having worked with people in the past who have experienced poverty and struggled with affordability, I know how life-changing support can be. Having somewhere local where people can get all the help in one place is incredible."

Keely Dalfen, The Brick CEO, expressed her heartfelt gratitude: “We are overwhelmed by the generosity of local businesses like Tommy’s Burger Van and Ev-ily. These acts of kindness have an enormous impact on our residents. From the warmth of a hot meal to the joy of Christmas balloons, it all makes a world of difference to people who are rebuilding their lives. We are incredibly grateful for this support, and we hope it inspires others to get involved in any way they can.”

The Brick continues to welcome support from the local community. If you’d like to support The Brick and help make a difference, contact Wendy at [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Together, with the support of Wigan’s big-hearted businesses and community members, The Brick continues its mission to help people overcome adversity, rebuild their lives, and find hope for a brighter future.

To find out more about The Brick visit www.thebrick.org.uk