Greater Manchester communities will bid to become 'towns of culture'

A competition which will see Greater Manchester communities bid to become ‘towns of culture’ has been approved – despite fears that it could ‘breed resentment’.

Councils will nominate an area within their boroughs for the title, which will bring a £50,000 fund to help the winner create a ‘recognisable brand’.

But the name of the ward prompted concerns that Manchester, as a city, would be excluded, and that smaller towns or villages would be unable to compete with bigger places.

Documents presented to the Greater Manchester Combined Authority were amended to show that towns and ‘places’ will be eligible.

There will not be a ‘formal definition’ of town, says a report, but the candidate ‘should be a place that has a distinct identity within a borough’.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham described the scheme as an ‘exciting proposal for towns where the spotlight doesn’t always land’.

“It takes Greater Manchester’s cultural activity to another level,” he said at a GMCA meeting on Friday.

“This could galvanise interest in some of our towns, many have got things to offer, and an identity to celebrate, but possibly they don’t often get a chance to do that.

“It’s important that it’s community-led with local authority support.”

The plans were presented to the GMCA’s economy, business growth and skills overview scrutiny committee on September 13.

While members were broadly supportive of the scheme’s intentions, Rochdale councillor Michael Holly questioned its fairness.

Comparing the size of Bolton and Heywood, he said: “The disparity is enormous.”

Councillors in Manchester also asked for the name of the award to be changed to include city wards and communities.

Manchester councillor Greg Statham said: “This will confuse people and it could breed resentment in other areas of Manchester that don’t necessarily have that feeling of being a civic district centre.”

There was also concern about the ‘controversial inclusion’ of Wigan MP Lisa Nandy as co-chair of a panel which could consider bids from Wigan borough.

But Councillor David Greenhalgh reaffirmed to colleagues that the panel would be independent in their deliberations.

He added: “It’s a celebration, a chance for all boroughs to propose an area within borough or borough which will celebrate that culture.”

The panel is expected to choose its town of culture by the end of November, with the winner taking on the mantle – and its perks – from 2020. A new town of culture will be also chosen for the following year.