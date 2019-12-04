Greater Manchester named as one of the best regions tackling climate change

Greater Manchester has been ranked as one of the top global regions taking action on climate change by an international charity that measures environmental impact.

The city-region was named on the Carbon Disclosure Project’s (CDP) “A List” of cities, states and regions that are increasing transparency and accelerating steps to combat climate change. In the 2018 list only 43 cities worldwide scored the highest rating of more than 8,400 companies and 920 cities, states and regions that disclosed their data through the CDP annually.

The CDP analysis showed that Greater Manchester has made progress towards the ambitious yet realistic goals that it has set in adapting to and mitigating the effects of climate change.

The city-region submits a CDP report annually, and this year reported the wide-ranging strategic plans that are in place to ensure that the actions being taken will reduce the impact of climate change and its effects on residents, businesses and organisations in Greater Manchester.

Mayor Andy Burnham said: “We’ve been very clear in setting out our ambitions for decarbonising our economy here in Greater Manchester, and this latest analysis shows that our city-region is one of those leading the way globally in recognising and tackling the climate emergency.”