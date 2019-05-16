Green-fingered gardeners of all ages flock to annual plant sale

Green-fingered Wiganers attracted enthusiasts for the outdoors of all ages to a blooming marvellous event.

Standish Community Allotments held their popular annual plant sale at St Marie’s Church at the weekend.

Alfie Magleave

These pictures show members Freda Donnelly and Aileen Vincent showing off some of the beautiful hanging baskets which were for sale.

Alfie Magleave, aged two, is also shown taking home a box of plants for his garden and allotments group member Laurence Turner is seen helping to load up with his wheelbarrow.