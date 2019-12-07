Green Wiganers moving ahead of recycling curve

More than half of Wigan’s waste is recycled, which hits a key government environmental target early.

In 2018-19, Wigan recycled or composted 74,384 tonnes of waste – 54 per cent of all its rubbish – according to the latest Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs figures.

And this was, better than last year, when 51 per cent of the rubbish was recycled.

Over the same year, England recycled 43 per cent of its rubbish.

The Government wants half of the country’s household waste to be recycled by 2020.

But the trade body for waste disposers, the Environmental Services Association, said England is likely to miss its recycling target.

Jacob Hayler, the group’s executive director, said greater awareness of pollution and environmental issues caused by waste “hasn’t yet translated” into higher recycling rates.

“Despite the gloomy picture, we know that political change is on the horizon and that a raft of new policies, promised in the manifestos of all parties, are likely to give recycling the shot in the arm that it needs.

“But there will clearly be some serious catching up to do once they are implemented if we are to keep up with our European neighbours, and even the devolved administrations in Great Britain, over the next decade.”

Incinerator plants burned 44 per cent of the rubbish produced in Wigan. All of it was sent to specialist power plants to generate heat and electricity. The incineration rate in Wigan stayed the same as the year before.

Wigan sent 2,057 tonnes of waste to landfill, two per cent of the total.

The Government aims to cut the amount of rubbish going to landfill sites to 10 per cent by 2035.

Paul Barton, Wigan Council’s director for environment, said: “The council introduced three weekly bin collections in 2017 to increase recycling which helps reduce the amount of waste going into landfill which is good for our environment.

“As a result of residents doing their bit, we have surpassed this target. I would like to thank local people for their continued support with recycling and for doing what they can to help our environment.

“Recycling more and recycling right helps us to keep council tax low and invest money in frontline services.”

In addition, the council has announced ambitions to be litter free by 2030 and has revealed proposals for an innovative and targeted litter strategy aimed at making the borough cleaner, greener and more sustainable.

Mr Barton continued: “Every pound of taxpayers’ money spent clearing up after people who drop rubbish on our streets or greenspaces is a pound that could have been invested in our schools, enhancing our open spaces or caring for people in need.

“We want to change the culture towards litter, too often we have to be reactive when it comes to waste removal, this strategy aims to change this and focus more on preventative action to help reduce litter and fly-tipping happening in the future.”

Last year a cross party report in the House of Lords called on the Government to take oversight of the industry and introduce an incineration tax.

Shlomo Dowen, of United Kingdom Without Incineration Network, said much of the country’s incinerated waste could be recycled.

He added: “It is simply unacceptable that so much of our valuable resources end up being lost through incineration.

“The Government needs to support councils to renegotiate or cancel waste contracts that prioritise incineration over recycling. An incineration tax should be introduced to help fund recycling activities and to ensure that we make the best use of our discarded materials.”