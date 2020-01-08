Grieving dad found dead at Wigan home by pal

A Wigan father-of-two who lost his seven-year-old son to leukaemia died after battling illness and drug problems, an inquest heard.

A hearing at Bolton Coroner’s Court heard how Lee Thomas Kenny, 47, had lost his son Logan to the blood cancer, as well as seeing his father and grandfather die.

The inquest heard Mr Kenny, who had in the past worked in the building trade in London, had struggled to overcome a heroin and alcohol addiction as well as having mental health issues.

The 47-year-old was found dead at home in Morris House, Wigan, on August 15, by his friend Alexander Burrell. The hearing heard how Mr Burrell had visited Mr Kenny’s house at around 10pm on August 14 and stayed overnight.

In a statement read out during the inquest, Mr Burrell said: “I had known him for about two months.

“That night I saw him take some sleeping pills and I remember him being drowsy.

“So I helped him from the lounge area to the bedroom and it was at 9am the next day that I discovered him.”

Mr Kenny’s mum Mary Kenny said her son, who was born in Billinge, had struggled to cope following the bereavements in the family.

She said: “He lost four to five stone in less than a year.

“He would come to mine to shower and get fed but he was a bag of nerves and would have panic attacks.”

Toxicology tests also showed that Mr Kenny had cocaine and heroin in his system at the time of his death.

The inquest heard that Mr Kenny had support for his drug and alcohol problems from Addaction and Live Well, as well as accessing mental health services, but his “chaotic” lifestyle meant it was tough for him to attend appointments and follow the programmes put in place for him.

Mr Kenny had also struggled with a range of illnesses in the run-up to his death, including COPD, Pancreatitis and bronchopneumonia and that he had been battling a severe chest infection at the time of his death.

Coroner Alan Walsh said that a combination of bronchopneumonia and drugs would have caused his death, as the collective effect of drugs would have caused his respiratory system to be depressed.

Recording a narrative conclusion, Mr Walsh said: “Mr Kenny died at his home in Morris House, Wigan, on August 15, as a consequence of a combination of multiple occuring diseases and misuse of drugs.”