Gun-toting robber of Wigan pensioner caught on CCTV

A gun-toting robber who stole cash and jewellery worth £10,000 from a Wigan man was caught red-handed on a home security camera.



Jamie Porter of Hannon Road, Liverpool was sentenced to 7 and a half years in prison at Bolton Crown Court today, Tuesday, after pleading guilty to robbery and possession of an imitation firearm.

Jamie Porter

The 39-year-old knocked on the door of a property on Cadogan Drive, Wigan at around 8.30am on Saturday 25 November 2018.

He told the 73-year-old occupant that he was out looking for his wife, who hadn’t returned home the previous evening.

Porter then pushed the man, revealing a fake handgun from beneath a newspaper under his arm, before forcing him to hand over cash and jewellery with a combined value of £10,000.

He also stole a mobile phone that contained a number of sentimental pictures.

A family member attended the property shortly after Porter had left and called the police.

Porter was arrested the next day in Liverpool and found in possession of £4,150 in cash.

During the robbery Porter walked into the man’s living room, where he was clearly captured on a home security camera.

Detective Sergeant Nigel Rigby of GMP’s Wigan District said: “This was a brazen robbery that targeted a vulnerable member of our community.

“Porter thought nothing of threatening a lone 73-year-old man with an imitation gun during what must have been a terrifying ordeal.

“We’re thankful that no-one was hurt during this robbery, but the psychological impact of this kind of crime can be considerable.

“Porter was clearly visible wielding the fake gun in the footage obtained from inside the property. He was also forensically linked to the crime.

“The evidence was irrefutable. Quite frankly, he didn’t have a leg to stand on. This was a bungling robbery by a foolish and clumsy offender.

“We’re pleased he’s now behind bars – where he belongs.”