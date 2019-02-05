Hacker joins in Wigan Athletic schools fitness event

More than a 100 school pupils will be getting active with one of Wigan’s cult heroes today as part of a huge fitness event.

CBBC presenter Hacker T Dog and Wigan Athletic players will welcome around 120 children from 12 Wigan primary schools to the DW Stadium today as part of the BBC Super Movers.

Super Movers is a partnership between the Premier League and BBC, which aims to inspire primary school children to get active.

Stars from across the worlds of football and television are brought together in fun curriculum-linked Brain Booster song and movement routines for use by teachers in the classroom.

Routines focus on literacy and numeracy and range from fractions to punctuation to times tables. Active children do better and get more from their school day.

The day will help youngsters improve their physical and mental skills with a day of fun-filled activities.

The children will be taking part in a series of fun and educational workshops with Hacker - famously proud of his Wigan roots - and Community Trust coaches, learning the importance of getting moving and taking part in more physical activity as part of their school day.