Hacker T Dog invites stars to Wigan

Hacker T Dog has urged Hollywood superstars to visit the borough by offering up Wigan as a potential film location.

The famous pooch presenter invited Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jack Black and Kevin Hart to the town during an interview for their new film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Hacker, who hails from Wigan, also pitched the idea of Wigan doubling for the jungle, if the stars were in need of a location for the sequel.

“The film is mostly set in the jungle, were you in an actual jungle?” Hacker asked Johnson.

He replied: “Yes, we were in Hawaii, we shot the movie in the jungles of Hawaii.”

But Hacker suggested: “You could have filmed it at my place in Wigan. If you don’t cut the grass for a week it looks like a jungle.”

Jack Black even suggested the film could be called Jumanji: Welcome to the Wigan, before blasting out a rendition of ACDC’s Welcome to the Jungle, which featured the town’s name instead.

Hacker even mooted the idea of having a starring role, saying: “I could be in it because I’m dead cheap, you know.”

The interview almost got off to an awkward start after the American actors struggled to get to grips with Hacker’s Wigan dialect.

“Well look who it is cockers!” to which Jack Black responded, “Did you call us cockers?”

Jack Black, Nick Jonas, Karen Gillan, Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart star in the new Jumanji film

“It’s a Northern term for ‘mate’,” he replied.

When asked if he could audition for the film, Johnson revealed it would all come down to Hacker’s singing abilities.

“Of course can I sing,” he rebuffed, before treating the cast to a rendition of his famous “sandwich” song.

But his use of the term “meat paste”, which features in the lyrics, baffled Kevin Hart who had never heard the term.

Hacker explained: “It’s like meat, but it’s already chewed up and it’s in a jar so it just slithers down your throat like a bit of tripe.”

But his vocal performance was praised by Black, who said: “If that just came off the top of your head, I think you’ve the part. That sandwich song, it’s got real potential!”

After the interview, Johnson wrote online: “What a lil’ cocker this fella is. We look forward to going to Wigan one day!”

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is in cinemas nationwide from December 20.