Haigh Hall campaigners want benches put back in place

Campaigners are ramping up the pressure on the council and the company running Haigh Hall as a hotel over the return of memorial benches.

The Facebook group Friends of Haigh Hall Heritage and Open Access For All, which is currently embroiled in a dispute over Contessa Hotels locking the gates on the main route running past the landmark building, is unhappy with the treatment of the lasting tributes to loved ones put up at the site.

Photos taken back in 2016 showed benches which were in pride of place close to the hall and telescope piled up along with heaps of rubbish, some apparently broken up.

Wigan Council says the memorials are being kept safely in storage while the hotel firm says it intends to put them back, although not where they were previously.

However, the campaign group claims the issue of the benches is indicative of the hotel’s attitude to the public.

A spokesperson said: “The benches which were in front of the hall and viewpoint were destroyed and removed.

“They were put behind a wall at the top of the slope, just by the unsafe panoramic path.

“We think the hotel made its intentions clear with this before the arrival of any locked gates or white lines.

“It’s an example of how they have done things. To us it shows Wigan people being treated with no respect whatsoever.

“Some of the pictures showed them callously smashed up and dumped in a rubbish pile, with no regard for the feelings of the families who had paid for the memorial benches to be erected, overlooking the vista at the side of the hall.

“We think that Wigan Council, as the landlord, should be sorting this.”

A number of Wigan residents have got in touch with the group to express anger at what has happened to the benches.

The campaigners have also shared a letter on social media asking for information about the families of those remembered on the plaques so they can be alerted.

However, the council said one bench has already been restored to a suitable location and it has a further two awaiting being put back.

Penny McGinty, assistant director for corporate contracts and assets, said: “One bench has been identified by the owner and we were asked to relocate it within the park area.

“In a fitting memorial to the person named on the bench it is now located and well used on the platform of the 15” gauge railway and the family were happy with this outcome.

“We still understand it’s the intention of the hotel to return the other memorial benches to locations around the hotel grounds, restoring the views of the Douglas valley for visitors to enjoy.”

Contessa Hotels director Craig Baker said: “The memorial benches were going to be replaced along the scenic walk but it has been delayed due to planning

issues.

“Our intention is still that they will be released from storage and put there.

“It is not suitable for them to be on top of the bank next to the building as that is now part and parcel of the hotel’s terrace.”