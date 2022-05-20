Hairdryer used to soothe people with learning difficulties sets fire to Wigan man's bed

The unnamed resident in a house of multiple occupancy for people with learning difficulties in King Street had been using the appliance’s noise to soothe him.

But it had set bedding on fire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters say that the sprinkler system in the flat worked extremely well

Acting watch manager from Wigan fire station, Steve Waygood, said that a highly efficient sprinkler system ensured that the flames were out before his team were even on the scene at 1am on Friday May 20 and that in fact the water caused more damage than the fire.

A fire alarm had also sounded and a social worker rang 999 to bring the emergency workers to the premises.