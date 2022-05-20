Hairdryer used to soothe people with learning difficulties sets fire to Wigan man's bed

A young man woke at his Wigan flat to find his bed had been set alight by a hairdryer.

By Charles Graham
Friday, 20th May 2022, 8:23 am

The unnamed resident in a house of multiple occupancy for people with learning difficulties in King Street had been using the appliance’s noise to soothe him.

But it had set bedding on fire.

Read More

Read More
Police raid "burgled" Wigan borough house and discover a cannabis farm

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Firefighters say that the sprinkler system in the flat worked extremely well

Acting watch manager from Wigan fire station, Steve Waygood, said that a highly efficient sprinkler system ensured that the flames were out before his team were even on the scene at 1am on Friday May 20 and that in fact the water caused more damage than the fire.

A fire alarm had also sounded and a social worker rang 999 to bring the emergency workers to the premises.

Mr Waygood said that the blaze was confined to one room of one flat and, happily no-one – including the room’s occupant who is in his early 20s – came to any harm.

WiganKing Street