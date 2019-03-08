Happy couple leave Wigan court smiling after restraining over is revoked

A couple are free to rekindle their relationship after magistrates agreed to revoke a restraining order keeping them apart.

Andrew McCormick, 41, of Thirlmere Road, Norley Hall, was banned from contacting his partner Samantha Smith on December 18.

The restraining order was imposed by magistrates, who also gave him a 12-week jail sentence, suspended for 24 months, for assaulting Ms Smith and damaging her window after an incident on a night out.

Ms Smith, of Cypress Road, Worsley Hall, appeared in court on January 8 to ask for the 12-month order to be removed, but magistrates refused as it had only recently been imposed.

But she did not give up and returned to Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court this week after sending a letter appealing for justices to hear her application again.

In the letter, which was read to the court, she said she wanted to be able to contact McCormick.

The court heard the couple had been to a party in December, where there was a free bar and they both got drunk.

They fell out and McCormick grabbed Ms Smith outside Kitt Green Tavern, pushed her against a shop window and walked away.

When Ms Smith later went home, she found McCormick had broken a window, as he did not have a key, and was packing bags.

Neighbours called the police after hearing the glass being smashed.

Ms Smith said she did not believe she was in danger and they would have sorted everything out once they were sober.

She told the court she was finding it difficult to sleep as she wanted to talk to

McCormick and had never needed to report him to the police during their relationship.

Ms Smith said: “I would like to talk to him to work things out.”

McCormick told the court: “I have stuck to what the court said and stayed away. I have not contacted her.”

Anthony Coffee, chairman of the bench, said the restraining order could be revoked and the smiling couple left court together.