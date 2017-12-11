Hard-working duo happy with fruits of their 52-mile challenge

Two charities will benefit from the fruits of the hard labour of staff members from Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust

Jason Carr and Gary Wilkes (pictured, left) tallied up the donations to reveal that all together around £300 was raised following their efforts in the Lakeland Monster Miles challenge in October.

The pair completed the challenge of 52 miles of ‘up hill and down dale’ which was one of the most exhausting bike rides they have ever completed.

Funds will go to Alzheimer’s Research UK and the Trust’s Three Wishes Charity